Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the August 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GXSFF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Goldsource Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.