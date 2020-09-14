Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.