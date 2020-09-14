Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 121,311 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4,852.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

