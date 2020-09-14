Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $330.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 180.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 52.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

