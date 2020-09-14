Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GMALF opened at $0.61 on Monday. Genting Malaysia Bhd has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Genting Malaysia Bhd Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

