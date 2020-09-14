General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st.
In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $5.95 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
