General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 32.3% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,503,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $5.95 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

