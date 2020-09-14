Game.com Tops One Day Trading Volume of $444,294.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Game.com has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $444,294.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, Bibox and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.04720499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00061965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.