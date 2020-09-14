Gaia (GAIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) in the last few weeks:
9/9/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/9/2020 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.
9/7/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
8/27/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/21/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/20/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
8/13/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
8/11/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/7/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia Inc has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
