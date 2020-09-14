Gaia (GAIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

9/9/2020 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

9/7/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Gaia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2020 – Gaia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Gaia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia Inc has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaia Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 16.4% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

