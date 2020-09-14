FuzeX Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $472,091.34 and approximately $1,749.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Allbit, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00305491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00115754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01545478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00198043 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Coinbe, Allbit, CPDAX, Token Store, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

