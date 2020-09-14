Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:FFHL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,618. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

