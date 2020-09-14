FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Down 11.8% This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $8,853.03 and approximately $13,116.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

