Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $10.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.23.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.
Shares of FNKO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 2.36. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Funko by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Funko by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Funko by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
