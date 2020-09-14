Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $10.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of FNKO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 2.36. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Funko by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Funko by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Funko by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

