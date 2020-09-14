Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FEIM stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.19. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,496. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

