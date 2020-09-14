Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Five Below worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Comerica Bank grew its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,964,382.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,392 shares of company stock worth $24,237,950. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $130.02 on Monday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.