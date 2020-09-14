First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.45 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.