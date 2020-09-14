First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 66.5% in August

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FAAR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 241.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,803.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

