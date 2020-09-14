First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.72 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$14.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.56.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.24%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

