Fireball Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,780.42 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Fireball has a total market cap of $63,780.42 and approximately $1,339.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fireball token can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00025207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00764176 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.18 or 0.02972814 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011991 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000602 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000203 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

