Financial Review: DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Verra Mobility (OTCMKTS:VRRM)

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV AS/ADR $14.20 billion 2.04 $554.63 million $1.66 46.90 Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.92 $33.34 million $0.65 15.52

DSV AS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Verra Mobility. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV AS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DSV AS/ADR and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV AS/ADR 0 3 7 0 2.70 Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than DSV AS/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV AS/ADR 2.99% 9.38% 4.42% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats DSV AS/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.