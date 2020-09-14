Financial Review: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) versus SandRidge Energy (NASDAQ:SD)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.77, indicating that its stock price is 577% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.3% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -69.80% -3.91% -2.69% SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.16 $15.80 million $0.19 2.79 SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.22 -$449.30 million N/A N/A

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 9 5 2 0 1.56 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $2.15, indicating a potential upside of 305.66%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

