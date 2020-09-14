Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Critical Review

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Financial Institutions pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Financial Institutions and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Financial Institutions presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.06%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.20% 8.96% 0.85% Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.30 $48.86 million $2.96 5.74 Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 2.61 $116.43 million $3.28 7.08

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

