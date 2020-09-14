Financial Contrast: Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) versus Infinite Group (NYSE:IMCI)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Infinite Group $7.09 million 0.43 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Infinite Group -1.18% -1.60% -7.16%

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.