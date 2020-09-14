Financial Comparison: Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) vs. Prime Meridian (NASDAQ:PMHG)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Howard Bancorp and Prime Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.91%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Risk and Volatility

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -14.38% 5.47% 0.69% Prime Meridian 15.29% 5.99% 0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Prime Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 1.60 $16.88 million $1.01 9.52 Prime Meridian $20.52 million 2.11 $3.54 million N/A N/A

Howard Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howard Bancorp beats Prime Meridian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 21 full service branches, as well as 11 mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. It also provides a range of loan products comprising commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers electronic banking services, such as mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, notary, night depository, investment, and automated teller services, as well as debit cards, direct deposits, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and credit and merchant cards. As of December 31, 2018, Prime Meridian Holding Company had three banking offices in Tallahassee and Crawfordville, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

