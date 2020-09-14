Financial Comparison: Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) vs. Avidbank (NYSE:AVBH)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 1 2 0 2.67 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 173.13%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than Avidbank.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Avidbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $290.82 million 1.71 $86.05 million N/A N/A Avidbank $54.76 million 1.52 $12.86 million N/A N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 30.22% 7.37% 1.09% Avidbank 20.18% N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats Avidbank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

