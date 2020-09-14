Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$3.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FIL stock opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.60. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

