Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$3.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FIL stock opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.71. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.60. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

