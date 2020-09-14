Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) and Glassbridge Enterprises (NYSE:GLAE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Federated Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federated Investors and Glassbridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors $1.33 billion 1.71 $272.34 million $2.69 8.36 Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 18.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Investors has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.74, indicating that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Federated Investors and Glassbridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors 0 3 1 0 2.25 Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Investors presently has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.25%. Given Federated Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Investors and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Glassbridge Enterprises N/A -4.99% -1.87%

Summary

Federated Investors beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

