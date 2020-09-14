FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Director Sells $119,566.92 in Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FB Financial stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 231,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.