Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,065. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.30. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

