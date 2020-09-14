eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $878,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,558,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $331,000.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. eXp World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.05 and a beta of 3.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

