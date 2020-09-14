eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $878,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,558,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $331,000.00.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. eXp World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.05 and a beta of 3.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
