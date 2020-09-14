EXMR FDN Market Cap Hits $161,858.29 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 63.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $161,858.29 and $20,140.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.04720499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00061965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

