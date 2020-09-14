Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $88,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $22,047,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $16,747,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,028,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter.

REET traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.74. 2,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

