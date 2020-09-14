Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after buying an additional 99,749 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.29. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

