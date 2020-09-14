Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,821. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

