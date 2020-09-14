Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,255 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,739 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

PAYX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

