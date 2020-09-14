Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,511 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 224.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 451,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $84.50. 36,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,914. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

