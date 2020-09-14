Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,896,000 after acquiring an additional 137,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,067. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.