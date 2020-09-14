Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $988.41.

Shopify stock traded up $15.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $930.13. 12,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,499.16, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,014.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $755.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

