Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $743,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.31. 5,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.