Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $36.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.45. The stock had a trading volume of 262,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,962,491. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.42.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

