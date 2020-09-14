Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $115,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,420. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

