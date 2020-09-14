Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,531. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

