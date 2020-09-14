Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.21.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,841. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $441.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

