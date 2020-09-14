Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 892 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. 16,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,548. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

