Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,275 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,583 shares of company stock worth $36,198,971. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244,606. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.