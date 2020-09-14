Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

