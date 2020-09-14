Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.95. Exagen shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Get Exagen alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 126,404 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,580,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 14,987 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $248,934.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,554.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,680.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Exagen by 1,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period.

About Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.