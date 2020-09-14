Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Evolving Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

NASDAQ EVOL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.97. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.