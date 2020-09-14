Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.25% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVGN traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Evogene has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.95.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

