Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on September 30th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.567 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.