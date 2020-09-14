Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on September 30th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.567 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.
In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
