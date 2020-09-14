Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $371,755.67 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $371,755.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,098.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ETSY opened at $110.77 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

